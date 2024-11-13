Blind runner from Stratford amazed to be reunited with his inspirational bracelet.

A BLIND marathon runner says he’s “amazed and grateful” to be reunited with an inspirational bracelet.

James Morrison lost the personalised wrist band two weeks ago, while walking on the Greenway. The cord bracelet, which has seven charms or ‘notches’, is precious as each notch represents a race he’s completed since losing his sight.

The band, discovered after Saturday’s Park Run, had been carefully attached to railings.

James who lives in Stratford said: “I don’t know who found it but it’s just amazing to have it back. My one wish now is that whoever found it comes forward so I can personally thank them.”

He added: “After two weeks, I’d written off ever seeing it again. Hopefully, if they read this, they’ll know how grateful I am to them for finding it and how important it is to me.”

James Morrison

James believes someone saw his story in the Herald, and that helped get his bracelet back to him. And the tale has an even happier twist, as after reading about his plight, the company which makes the bracelets, has given him an identical new one.

Chris Healy, co-founder of Notch, said: “James told us that his bracelet had been found at this local parkrun but as it had been out in all weathers, it was a little worse for wear. James’s story is inspirational and we’re humbled that he chose Notch to celebrate his passion for running, his motivation, his achievements, and his goals.

“It was with the greatest pleasure we sent James a replacement Notch bracelet with our compliments – he is truly an unsung hero.”

James raised more than £3,000 for charity in April, after completing the London Marathon, which he ran with his guide Ollie Harrison. The bracelet, a gift from Ollie, inspires him on tough days as it’s a physical reminder of what he’s achieved.

James, who belongs to Stratford and Alcester running clubs and trains at PureGym in Stratford, lost eight stone while training. He’s since completed several other races, including the Brighton half marathon and many parkruns, adding the notches to his bracelet.

It’s an incredible turnaround for the 44-year-old, who battled despair, depression and suicidal thoughts, after suddenly losing his sight.

His ordeal started after struggling to tell the difference between colours such as black and navy. Opticians urged him to see his GP and he was referred to hospital for tests.

Eventually, medics diagnosed functional neurological disorder, a problem with how the brain and nervous system work, and explained he had optic nerve damage. At first, he hoped his sight loss was temporary but last year was told it would continue to deteriorate.

He now has no sight at all in one eye and only partial sight in the other.

James has just qualified for two major races – the London Landmarks half marathon and the London Marathon, both in April next year. He’s also looking for a guide to join him while he competes in a gruelling Tough Mudder obstacle race.

He added: “Given I couldn’t swim until a few months ago and am still taking lessons, it’ll be another achievement if I can pull that off.”