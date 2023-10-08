ERGO Creative, based in Long Compton, has won the prestigious award for Creative/Design Agency of Year at the UK Agency Awards.

Directors Tom Walton and Neil Livesey said they are thrilled with the accolade.

“This is the third year in succession that we have been shortlisted as finalists for this award and we are very proud of our team. We’re so pleased all their hard work and dedication has been recognised by winning this year,” said Tom.