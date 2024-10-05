Barford’s £1 million community centre is finally open

IT’S been a long journey with many challenges along the way, but Barford’s new £1 million youth and community centre is open.

The process should have been relatively straightforward.

Everyone agreed that after 35 years of loyal service to the community, the Old Scout Hut had to go and be replaced by a modern, environmentally friendly building that was warm and welcoming.

Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, officially opens the new centre with Ian Paterson and Julie Crawshaw.Photos: Mark Williamson

So, the process of getting a replacement was started and Ian Paterson, chairman of the new centre, began what he describes as “a lot of public consultation”.

Ian said: “We asked people what they thought was important to include in a new centre, not just once but on several occasions; we wanted to hear from the local community. We even engaged two young architects and they put forward designs for the building.

“Everything was moving along smoothly and then Covid hit and we lost two-and-a-half years of the project.”

As no one could predict what would happen during the pandemic, Covid support grants were channelled into the most essential causes and not necessarily into community projects.

“We understood about the use of the support grants but there were other factors that affected us like a backlog in the construction industry and hold-ups in supply chains,” said Ian.

“The ongoing delays meant the cost of the building went up significantly and when everything got back to normal we had to start the consultation process all over again.”

Barford still had its scout hut though and that in itself is a story.

“It used to be the hut where you got your half-time pie and Bovril at AP Leamington Football Club,” explained Ian. “It was a prefab but wasn’t wanted by the club so it found its way to Barford and, even though it was dilapidated and had a leaky roof, it served us for 35 years.”

The construction cost of the new building was £880,000, but once the costs of professional advice, a quantity surveyor and a project manager are taken into account, the final bill was around £1m.

However, the Barford community believes the money was well spent as an investment in the future.

Ian added: “We now have a community centre which is kind to the environment. We have triple glazed windows, insulation and 30 PVC solar panels and a brilliant main hall that people of all ages can use and that’s so important.”

The feedback from public consultations was used within the hall’s design. The art group and the sewing group wanted more natural light, so it was incorporated. The kitchen has an expansive worktop space, a dishwasher and a bar area and there’s plenty of room for all generations to enjoy their group activities.

“The youth are very important and probably the most frequent users,” Ian said. “The cubs, beavers, scouts will all meet here and so will a new group for four- to six-year-olds called squirrels. All told there could be as many as 120 young people involved.”

Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, was invited to cut a ribbon to officially open the new community centre with invited guests and villagers in attendance.

Ian made a welcome speech, accompanied by project manager and fundraiser for the centre, Julie Crawshaw. Later an auction of promises was held on Saturday night, which raised £4,500 for the centre.

“I never cease to be amazed by the generosity of the people of Barford, Sherborne and Wasperton,” concluded Ian.







