SHAKESPEARE fan and Stratford artist Claire Henley has taken the spotlight recently – not on the stage but in the RSC shop.

A collaboration with the theatre company has seen an array of products adorned with Claire’s characterful illustration of RSC buildings for sale in the shop and online.

Speaking about how the collaboration came about, Claire said: “I already had greeting cards with the Dirty Duck and Stratford houses on, and so rather shamefully I dropped them into the RSC before Christmas, and asked if they had thought about stocking them in the shop. They said yes, and they sold well, so they decided it would be really nice just to have an RSC version – with its landmark buildings. That was in November. It took a while to do the prototypes.”