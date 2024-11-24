Awards - and tear - for Stratford’s children of courage

THERE were tears, there was joy, but most of all there was enormous amounts of pride as four young people were recognised at the Children of Courage Awards on Monday.

Each has had to face their own health challenges – and each will continue to do so for the rest of their lives.

But they were all nominated by their Stratford schools because of the way they face their challenges and continue to do so while inspiring others.

The annual event, organised by Stratford Rotary Club, is an uplifting celebration of young people’s perseverance; their ability to keep on fighting and be positive.

It was something that the event’s guest of honour, former 5,000m world record holder David Moorcroft recognised as he introduced the awards, which were sponsored by NFU Mutual

“We often celebrate academic achievement or sporting achievement when everything goes well, but I think it’s wonderful to celebrate courage because that's often and usually synonymous with things not going as well as planned,” he said. “I’m sure the recipients today have learned an enormous amount about themselves, of how they dealt with the challenge that they faced.

“Courage is a great word and of all the things you ever achieve in life I think hanging on to that notion that you received this award for a quality that you’ve shown at this age… should make your family here today and teachers feel incredibly proud of you.

He added: “But just take a moment to be very proud of yourself for this award and for showing outstanding courage.”

Below are the stories of the recipients of the awards, as told by their schools.

Welcombe School: Caitlin Pitcher

Becs Swift told the audience at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, about Caitlin’s determination following major surgery.

“In July this year Caitlin underwent spinal bond surgery which meant that her mobility is a lot less than what it was at the start of this year,” she explained. “She’s come through so much. She’s had to re-learn how to move her arms, her legs, how to sit up by herself and she’s just incredible.

“She has come back to school after about eight or nine weeks and she has started using her standing frame again and started rolling around on the floor. She’s now able to sit up by herself on the floor, which gives me a little bit of a heart attack every time we see it, but she’s just incredible and she’s doing it all with a smile on her face.”

Becs added: “Caitlin gets on with it and this is something that she will live with now for the rest of her life, but as a school we were just so proud of how far she's come and how she dealt with it on a day-to-day basis. She’s just such a pleasure to be around.”

Stratford Girls’ Grammar School: Harneet Bahra

Emily Dent said: “Harneet is one of the kindest, unassuming and positive young people that I’ve met. As well as celebrating Harneet today, both her and I would like to raise awareness of the condition that she’s living with.

“Four years ago Harneet was diagnosed with Wilson’s disease, a rare genetic disorder that affects the liver. At the time Harneet was in Year 8 and over the past four years she has embarked on an inspiring journey through which she and her family have learned to cope with the demands of this life-long condition.

“Harneet has not only managed to navigate the challenges of this condition whilst continuing her academic studies, but has also integrated its management into all aspects of her life.

“Upon her initial diagnosis in 2020, Harneet spent two weeks in the hospital with jaundice and was prescribed various medications to help control the copper levels in her body.

“Reflecting on this early experience Harneet shared that she overcame many phobias and anxieties during this time and had nearly every procedure you could imagine.

“She said she went from just being a typical student who caught the bus to school, to having to start daily medications and find the right balance between health and school life.”

Despite the daily challenges, Harneet excelled in her GCSEs, which enabled her to pursue the A-level subjects she needed to follow her chosen career path.

“Nothing will hold her back,” Emily said. “Now in Year 12 Harneet’s health is more stable yet she still faces ongoing difficulties. On a typical night she manages only about five hours sleep due to struggles with acid reflux, which impacts her daily life and energy. Fortunately Harneet has been supported by an excellent network that has helped her maintain a positive outlook.

“In Harneet’s words: ‘Even though I have to live with this condition for the rest of my life, I am very grateful for the position I am in and feel very lucky to have come this far.’”

Stratford-upon-Avon School: Theo Bennett

The first thing teacher Rachael Speechley explained was that Theo was not at the event; he was due to be having chemotherapy to treat a rare cancer.

She said: “In 2023 Theo was diagnosed with what was thought to be appendicitis. He was then told it was a cyst on his kidney and an urgent referral was made for further investigations. Theo became unwell in January 2024 and was taken to A&E, numerous tests later he was diagnosed with kidney cancer.

“Not sure about what sort of cancer, the decision was made early on to remove this kidney. At just 14 years old Theo was diagnosed with what was actually a Wilms tumour.”

Theo suffered complications and spent time in intensive care.

“Theo has been incredibly strong and brave, overcoming many obstacles,” added Rachael. “He has a very supportive family behind him every step of the way.

“He’s continued with school work, whether that's in hospital or at home.

“We’re so proud of the courage that Theo has shown throughout this journey.”

King Edward VI School: Will Copeland

Resilience and strength of character was how KES headmaster, Bennet Carr, introduced Will, who has cystic fibrosis.

“His symptoms are something that he has to cope with on a daily basis and the frequent hospitalisation, weeks of treatment and periods of fatigue have understandably led to him missing significant amounts of school,” Ben explained. “What is truly exceptional is the way that Will has not only overcome these obstacles but the way he has flourished.

“Essential physiotherapy, medication, rest, exercise have all meant that he has needed to take time away from lessons and yet he has shown remarkable personal resilience to achieve exceptionally academic outcomes at the very highest level. Indeed, the reality of his daily struggles is something we as staff could probably really never truly know, but we do receive thoughtful communication from his supportive parents, he’s driven to school when he feels ill, he’s always keeping up with work when he’s in hospital. Most impressively however for me is that Will has never allowed his condition to define him.

“He’s not wanted to be treated differently from any of his peers and he isn’t. He has the determination to keep up with his studies alongside his commitment to the wider life of the school. He’s a fantastic house captain and it speaks volumes for his character that he has been elected to that position.”

Will is also a talented rugby player and scored his first try for the school’s first 15 debut Saturday.

“Will is never known to complain in school, I don’t know whether Mum can say that’s the same at home, but I can definitively say that Will’s positive attitude, his maturity and his self-assured nature in the face of adversity is truly inspiring,” Bennet added.