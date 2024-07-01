A 21-year-old male was arrested in Stratford on Saturday (29th June) after throwing a punch which landed another man in hospital.

An officer explained: “A thank you to our colleagues on Stratford-on-Avon District Council's CCTV team - who continue to be rather brilliant at what they do.

“In the early hours of Saturday they spotted what appeared to be an argument between two men on Union Street. Things seemed to quickly escalate, with one of the men reportedly throwing a single punch which sent the other to the floor.

“We were alerted and on the scene quickly.

“One chap driven to hospital and another - a 21-year-old from the Stratford area - arrested on suspicion of Actual Bodily Harm and conveyed to custody.”

The suspect was released on police bail on Saturday afternoon.