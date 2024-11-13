If you’ve ever wanted to become a journalist but worry you don’t have the right experience or qualifications, applications are now open for a new scheme that could mark the start of your dream career.

Under the Community News Project, you could become a trainee reporter with the Stratford Herald.

The NCTJ Community News Project is recruiting trainee reporters with no previous experience who will join their local newsroom and take the journalism diploma. Pictures: NCTJ

Would-be journalists with no previous experience can apply for trainee community reporter jobs in their area. Run by journalism training charity the NCTJ (National Council for the Training of Journalists), the scheme aims to highlight the voices and issues that often go unheard in your community.

The charity says is looking for diverse, driven individuals with no prior journalism experience to join local newsrooms on a two-year, paid contract during which time they will work towards the NCTJ Diploma in Journalism.

Applications are open until Monday, December 2, at 5pm and can be made via the NCTJ website on the link here where you will also find a full job description.

Community news reporters will act as a point of contact for the groups they are covering, taking responsibility for developing relationships with existing and new communities, while generating stories for their local news provider. They will also receive training on how to combat misinformation.

The initiative, supported by the recently established Community Reporting Fund (CRF), aims to enhance local journalism and promote diversity within UK newsrooms.

The project is aimed at individuals from diverse backgrounds who have not previously had the opportunity to undertake professional journalism education or training, or work as journalists.

Will Gore, head of projects and partnerships at the NCTJ, said: “We look forward to receiving applications from those who are passionate about community-focused journalism.

“These new reporters will play a vital role in connecting with their communities and highlighting perspectives that are often underrepresented.”

Apply to join at www.nctj.com/find-a-job/community-news-project-applications/