A picturesque lake complete with its own island is up for auction next week.

The unique 9.82 acre site near Samboune village is being sold though Henley estate agent Earles and will go to public auction at 6pm on 18th June with a guide price of £250,000 at The View, Hill Farm Marina, Stratford Road, Wootton Wawen.

Lake and land for sale at Sambourne

Describing it, an Earles estate agent said: “This unique parcel of land gives a prospective new owner the opportunity of acquiring just under three acres of lake with an island set in the middle.