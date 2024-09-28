THERE were cakes, cookies and brownies galore at a special bake-off hosted at Stratford Town Hall on Sunday in memory of Hannah Alexander who passed away earlier this year.

Family and friends gathered in numbers for a themed afternoon of tea and bake-off as Hannah loved to bake and it turned out to be a fitting tribute.

The tribute to Hannah Alexander saw family members and partners and staff from Robert Lunn and Lowth gather for the event at Stratford Town Hall on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Mark Williamson

Entrants were asked to bake a show- stopper birthday cake for Hannah as what would have been her 40th birthday is in a few weeks’ time.

Judging of the entries was carried out by Hannah’s children Evie and Erin in conjunction with Hannah’s husband Joe and also assisted by Nelson Mansfield of Butter Street Bakery. Nelson donated the prize which was a cookery course at Butter Street Bakery.

The winner was Naomi Cavanagh and her son Finley with a sweet and salty chocolate cake.

Organisers estimate £3,400 was raised with more donations still coming in. The money will be donated to the air ambulance who assisted Hannah and the Clopton Nursery Trust – a charity Hannah was involved with

There are more fundraising events planned with Joe playing tennis for 24 hours from 5pm Friday 4th October to 5pm Saturday 5th October (over Hannah’s birthday) to raise funds for the same charities.

Hannah and Joe Alexander.

The event is being held at Stratford Tennis Club and he will be playing with Evie and Erin on the Saturday morning. There will be plenty of tea and cake, as well as another raffle.

Donations of auction prizes are still being received for the town hall bake-off so those will be added to Joe’s fundraiser

Lesley Siemonek, one of the organisers of last Sunday’s event said: “It was a very emotional day for all her family and colleagues but I think Evie and Erin enjoyed eating the cake. It was well supported and we have had some great feedback.

“We have huge thanks to all who donated raffle and auction prizes.

“Hannah’s passing really touched a lot of people. Thanks also to the town hall for allowing us to hold the event and provide brilliant support. It has been incredible and although Hannah would be highly embarrassed by it all, she would love that we all came together and achieved the fundraising for these charities.

“Thanks also to all the staff from RLL and their families who came along to help, together with Lynn Sharrock, Kate Cooper, Rachel Faulkner and Shelley Faulkner. It may have to be an annual event!”

