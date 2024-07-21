A week in Westminster - Stratford MP on tackling rail service and water bills

ONE thing that was already on the agenda for Stratford-on-Avon’s new MP even before the general election was a direct rail service between the town and London.

Commuting to the capital – as many people in Stratford know – could be much simpler if you didn’t have to travel via Leamington or Dorridge to London or the City of Westminster.

“Having commuted a few years ago for my work as university lecturer, I was prepared to commute again or to stay over when we have long sessions and debates in Parliament,” said Liberal Democrat Manuela Perteghella, after a hectic first week in the Commons on the back of an historic victory over the Conservatives in the general election. “The only thing that has changed is that at the time there was a direct train to London from Stratford. Now we are redirected through Leamington or Dorridge.