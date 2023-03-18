THINKING of setting up your own business? David Rolfe of Stratford thought about it for three or four years and then launched his business which he named after his dad – Spicy Mike.

Now that bit needs a little clarification.

The full name of the business is Spicy Mike’s Burgers and David’s concession can now be found in the Keys pub in Ely Street, Stratford, where it serves up a whole range of foodie delights across a number of popular cuisines with rump steak pattys, vegan options and Tex-Mex plus the all important sides as well.