As Royal Warwickshire Regiment celebrates 350 years of history next month, Mark Warby takes a look at that and another significant landmark – the 65th anniversary of the death of World War I cartoonist Capt Bruce Bairnsfather.

THIS October marks 350 years since the formation of the county regiment, the Warwickshire Infantry, the predecessor of the modern-day Royal Warwickshire Regiment, now the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers.

Shortly before this, on 29th September, it is the 65th anniversary of the death of one of the most well-known members of the regiment, Captain Bruce Bairnsfather, who lived at Bishopton from 1904-1919 and was serving with the 1st Battalion when his Fragments from France cartoons of life at the front and creation of the character Old Bill, catapulted him to worldwide fame during the First World War.