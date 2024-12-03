We’re well and truly into the Christmas shopping season and, with just a few weeks left to get your gifts in, now is the time to shop your favourite brands and see what they have to offer.

Finding that perfect present can be tricky, so we’ve rounded up some great gift ideas, from West End theatre tickets to craft beer selections, to help you stock up for Christmas.

BrewDog’s 12 Beers of Christmas is a selection of limited-edition beers and customer favourites

BREWDOG: Crack open a can of craft beer and let the festive spirit flow with BrewDog’s 12 Beers of Christmas selection box. Enjoy a selection of BrewDog classics, limited edition brews and festive one-offs from Europe’s biggest craft brewery. Click here to buy.

The Five Arrows is a boutique hotel at the gates of Waddesdon Manor. Picture: Sasa Savic ©Rothschild Foundation, Waddesdon Manor

THE FIVE ARROWS: The Five Arrows Hotel and Restaurant stands at the gates of Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire. The Grade II-listed hotel hosts 16 stylish bedrooms and a 2 AA rosette bar and restaurant. Treat your loved one to a well-deserved break with the Stay and Dine package – it’s the perfect base from which to explore Waddesdon Manor and its sprawling grounds. Click here to book.

Harry Potter fans can see how the story unfolds as the group of friends return to Hogwarts. Picture: Matthew Murphy

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: Return to Hogwarts with Harry, Ron and Hermione as they embark on another magical adventure with a new generation of witches and wizards. The award-winning play is the eighth instalment in the Harry Potter story and has been described as “a defining pop culture event of the decade”. Click here to book.

Monopoly Lifesized is an immersive ‘real-life’ version of the classic board game

MONOPOLY LIFESIZED: It’s Monopoly – but not as you know it. This immersive day out gives you and your family a chance to play the classic board game in a whole new way. Travel around a board full of iconic London locations, throw the dice, take on challenges and collect tokens, all with a new lifesized twist. Click here to book.

Ordnance Survey has a great range of gifts for outdoor lovers

ORDNANCE SURVEY: Stuck on what to give an outdoor lover for Christmas this year? Let your imagination wander with a great range of novelty maps, socks, pocket knives and compasses.

Whether you know a dog walker, wild swimmer or adventure seeker, the Ordnance Survey has a present for everyone. Click here to buy.

The Paddington Experience lasts around 70 minutes and features many amazing rooms that make you feel like you're in the Paddington movies

PADDINGTON EXPERIENCE: Enjoy an unforgettable festive family day out at the Paddington Bear Experience at County Hall on London’s South Bank. Admire stunning decorations, including a 5.5-metre centrepiece Christmas tree; tuck into festive treats like gingerbread paws and mince pies; and celebrate with the Brown family. Click here to book.

Get your skates on and bag tickets to the Starlight Express. Picture: Starlight Express

STARLIGHT EXPRESS: Give the gift of speed, song and storytelling this Christmas with tickets to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express. The dazzling show, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, is now delighting a whole new generation of audiences at the Troubadour Wembley Park. Click here to book.

Enjoy breathtaking views of London from The Shard

VIEW FROM THE SHARD: Look out over London’s spectacular skyline from one of the city’s most recognisable buildings. The View from the Shard gives you a chance to share a truly special moment with loved ones while taking in the sights and sounds of the capital. Whether it’s a standard admission ticket or you’re splashing out on a luxury package, you can make the most of a trip to the city with the View from the Shard. Click here to book.

Pick up the latest release from your loved one’s favourite author at Waterstones

WATERSTONES: If you’re after fun stocking fillers for mum and dad, great gifts for friends or board games for the family, there’s plenty of festive inspiration at Waterstones. The selection of titles include the biggest best-sellers and beautiful children’s books, all hand-picked by Waterstones’ booksellers. There are also unbeatable games, seasonal cards and colourful wrapping paper. Click here to buy.

Wentworth’s selection of wooden Christmas puzzles are available now

WENTWORTH: Discover intricately designed, hand-crafted jigsaw puzzles, made using sustainably sourced wood, with Wentworth Wooden Puzzles. The unique designs are perfect if you’re looking for a thoughtful Christmas gift or keepsake. You can also use the code HPUKXM24 to get 10% off selected items in the Christmas collection. Click here to buy.

Get organised for next year with a 2025 calendar or diary from Calendar Club

CALENDAR CLUB: Get ready for the New Year with a brand new calendar. It doesn’t matter if you’re a sports fan, animal lover or film fanatic, Calendar Club has got you covered. You can also pick up gifts like a pair of comfy socks, hot chocolate mugs and Christmas-themed jigsaw puzzles. Click here to buy.

