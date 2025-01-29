100-place nursery to open next year at Rosebird Centre in Stratford

A CHILDREN’S nursery and pre-school at the Rosebird Centre in Stratford is due to open in autumn 2026.

Little Pioneers, owned and operated by Midcounties Co-operative, will have 100 places for children aged three months to five years.

Set in just over a quarter of an acre, the nursery is designed so that all three nursery rooms face out onto a garden which will include raised beds for youngsters to grow plants, a circular bike track and a climbing frame.

There will also be a parent room, with buggy store, where parents and carers can chat to nursery staff.

Typical Little Pioneers interior

There are 45 Little Pioneers branches around the country, including two in Warwick and one in Leamington.

Planning consent for the Stratford branch, next to Costa Coffee, was granted by Stratford District Council in August last year.

Jen Hetheringon, brand and communication manager for Midcounties Co-operative, said: “Not only will it look great, but it will also provide an amazing environment to give children the opportunity to grow and develop with the support of our excellent nursery team. We look forward to welcoming all our little pioneers as they begin or continue their education and development journey.”