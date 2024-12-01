£1 per item at hospice’s special pop-up shop at Stratford Town Hall

A POP-UP shop offering items for just £1 each will be in Stratford Town Hall next month as a fundraiser for the Shakespeare Hospice.

The shop will open on Tuesday, 3rd December, between 10am and 4pm, offering “incredible bargains on women’s and men’s clothing and a selection of books, all for just £1 each”.

A hospice spokesperson said: “Whether you’re hunting for winter wardrobe updates, unique finds, or literary treasures, the Pop-Up Shop has something for everyone.”

Everything will be on sale for £1.

All proceeds from the sale will go directly to supporting the care and services provided by hospice to patients and their loved ones in the local community.

Tea, coffee and mince pies will also be available on the day.

Becky Fuller, the hospice’s retail operations manager, added: “This event is a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together, shop sustainably, and support the essential services we offer to those facing life-limiting conditions in our local community.

“We are incredibly grateful for the donations we’ve received and can’t wait to see everyone at Stratford Town Hall.”

The event will also provide an opportunity to learn more about the hospice’s work and how people can get involved, from volunteering to supporting ongoing fundraising activities.