A VILLAGE pub, which was saved by the community, has been given a £300,000 award by the government.

The Kings Arms reopened in May following a 15-month campaign by residents, who formed the Cleeve Prior Community Pub Ltd, a community benefit society (CBS).

At the time they raised tens of thousands of pounds to take over the running of the pub and make improvements.

The Kings Arms steering group members Brian Williams, chairman of the Cleeve Prior Community Pub Ltd, left, Sally Williams, Douglas Carr, Jason Gallucci, Sarah Gallucci and Kevin Mellor outside the pub last year. Photo: Mark Williamson

The latest money from the Community Ownership Fund, announced on 23rd December, will allow the Cleeve Prior Community Pub Ltd to offer to buy the freehold of the pub.

The chair of the CBS, Brian Williams said: “The grant award, together with the more than £120,000 raised through the sale of community shares, allows us to make an immediate offer to purchase the Kings Arms for the village. We are, however, still short of our target of £175,000 for the share offer which we will need to fulfil our full programme of repairs and refurbishment of this beautiful, old pub.

“With the uncertainty in funding due to the unfortunate, unavoidable delays in the award of the grant it was completely understandable why some investors, who had previously pledged support, have held back.

“We are asking all of these, plus new investors, to apply for shares using the form on our website www.cleevepriorcommunitypub.co.uk where they can find the share offer and business plan.”

The government fund has provided £36 million to 85 projects across the UK in the final round of funding of the scheme. The outcome of the final round was delayed by the general election and change of government.