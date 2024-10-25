Stratford Herald Business & Tourism Awards: Best Customer Experience: Posture and Poise

POSTURE and Poise offers remedial and holistic health and wellbeing services, including yoga, pilates, acupuncture and massage from its bases in Stratford and Brailes.

The team is headed by Gemma Sizer and Kate Robbins. Kate said: “We were absolutely delighted to receive the Best Customer Experience award, as building strong relationships is at the heart of everything we do at Posture and Poise. Our dedicated team is focused on creating a welcoming environment where our clients feel they can invest in their wellbeing.

“Winning this award means so much to all of us, as it validates the hard work we put into ensuring every client has a positive, personalised experience. We strive to help our clients overcome physical and mental health issues, and we can’t do this unless everyone feels comfortable and supported. Winning this award shows us that we’re definitely doing something right.

Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards 2024 at the Crowne Plaze Hotel in Stratford. Photo: Mark Williamson

“The evening itself was a wonderful celebration, with so many inspiring local businesses present. A highlight for us was sharing the excitement with other small enterprises and seeing their success. It’s heartening to see that, despite all the economic doom and gloom, small businesses are still breaking through and being recognised.

“Looking ahead, our goals include expanding our services, launching new wellness programs and classes, and continuing to innovate in well-being therapies. We’ve also recently launched our second clinic near Shipston, which we’re keen to see grow. We’re excited for the future and committed to maintaining the high standards that earned us this recognition.”

