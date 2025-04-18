WORK to refurbish the Red Lion pub on Stratford’s Warwick Road is under way. It has been closed since August 2024, but is set to reopen under new owners in the summer.

Heartwood Collection announced they had bought the pub from Whitbread in August 2024. The company has confirmed that refurbishment is on track for the pub to open in July this year.

Heartwood is formerly the White Brasserie Company and has links with celebrity chef Raymond Blanc. The company reopened the Black Swan in Henley after an extensive refurbishment in August 2023.

The Red Lion, Stratford.

The Herald reported in November 2024 that Heartwood had plans to refurbish the venue ahead of any reopening. The Red Lion was one of several pubs being sold by the brewers Whitbread as part of a strategy to focus on its hotels and restaurants.

Outlining the plans for the Red Lion, Heartwood said: “A listed building, the pub will be sympathetically renovated to create 175 seats across the bar and dining room with an additional 200 external seats created in the spacious garden.”

Richard Ferrier, CEO of Heartwood Collection, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have acquired this iconic pub from Whitbread. We have tracked them for a long time so to get them over the line is really pleasing. We will now invest significant time and capital in them. The Red Lion will add a huge amount to our Heartwood Inns business.”

The pub is thought to at least date back to the late 18th century, but could possible be even older.