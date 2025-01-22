New manager to oversee Warwickshire hotel’s switch to Marriott branding

JASON Mayglothling has been appointed as the new general manager at Billesley Manor. He takes over ahead of the hotel being converted to a Marriott Tribute Portfolio hotel in April.

Jason said: “I’m thrilled to take on the role of general manager at such a stunning hotel in a fantastic location. Having worked in the area, I’ve long admired Billesley Manor for its great team and exceptional service, and I’m excited to now be a part of that. My goal is to elevate an already outstanding property to new heights and one of my immediate focuses will be ensuring a seamless transition as we prepare for the introduction of Marriott in April.”

Jason Mayglothling.

He added: “I’ve been in hospitality for many years with a background rooted in food and beverage, which gives me a strong operational understanding of what it takes to create great guest experiences. I’m always looking for new ways to stay ahead of industry trends and challenges, particularly in recruitment, which I see as an exciting opportunity to bring fresh, young talent into the industry. I’m also keen to reconnect with local businesses and stakeholders to ensure we’re meeting our corporate and social responsibilities within the community."

Jason’s career includes roles at Mercure’s Shakespeare Hotel, the Bank House Hotel in Worcester, and the St James’s Hotel Group in Stratford.

While the branding of the hotel will switch to Marriott, Billesley Manor is managed by TROO Hospitality, a business management consultancy.