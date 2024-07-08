FARMERS and rural businesses left out of pocket when their insurance policies didn’t pay out during Covid have launched a multi-million pound legal claim.

Tiddington-based NFU Mutual was last week served with court papers by a number of policyholder members, claiming they are owed millions in total for business losses suffered between 2020 and 2022.

The group action includes 37 initial claimants, mostly farm businesses with other related activities such as wedding venues and caravan and camping sites.