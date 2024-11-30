Bridal shop in Chipping Campden returns 10 years after fire

A CHIPPING Campden businesswoman has opened a bridal shop after fire destroyed her first outlet ten years ago.

Danni McCabe launched Cotswold Bridal Couture last Wednesday (20th November) in Cambrook Court just off Chipping Campden’s historic high street.

The new venture comes after a challenging time for Danni, whose first boutique, The White Rose, was tragically destroyed in a blaze the day before New Year’s Eve 2013.

The fire broke out in the flat above the boutique on the high street and firefighters spent three hours trying to get it under control. By the time they had finished large parts of the terraced property had been destroyed.

Danni McCabe at Cotswold Bridal Couture

“I went through an incredibly tough time after the fire and over the last 10 years,” Danni told the Herald.

“Amongst the lows there have been some fabulous highs, I had my second son and I was involved in the launch of Cidermill Theatre, the £4 million theatre attached to Chipping Campden School,” explained Danni, who acted as manager at the theatre.

“I loved my first boutique and really enjoyed helping brides feel their most beautiful on their wedding day.

“Since I’ve been setting up this new shop space, the positive support from the community has been overwhelming. Cotswold Bridal Couture is a fresh start, and I’m so excited to welcome brides back to an even more magical space.”

The new boutique will offer a range of bespoke and affordable wedding gowns, from classic elegance to modern designs, ensuring brides can say yes to their perfect dress. There is also a wide array of accessories, including jewellery and veils.

Danni McCabe at Cotswold Bridal Couture

Danni continued: “The new boutique boasts a beautifully styled, warm and intimate atmosphere, with personalised one-on-one consultations to ensure every bride receives the attention and care she deserves.”

She added: “I see this new chapter as a symbol of hope and renewal,” added Danni. Cotswold Bridal Couture is not just about finding the perfect dress, it’s about creating memories, celebrating love, and embracing new beginnings – something I’ve experienced first hand.”