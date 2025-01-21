Adding a dose of Saffron boosts Warwickshire patisserie

A PATISSERIE chef who started a business with her mum is celebrating sweet success.

Keira and Trixie Roe, who launched The Pinwheel Patisserie five years ago, have seen the number of customers rise by almost half in the past 12 months.

Keira bakes and supplies cakes, tarts, pastries, desserts and quiches to more than 25 cafés, restaurants, farm shops and stately homes such as Alscot Park, Compton Verney, Yew Tree Farm Shop in Wootton Wawen, Hilltop Farm Shop and The Deli Project in Binley Woods and Costow Farm Shop in Banbury.

As well as regular orders, she caters for one-off corporate events and celebrations.

The company, based at Chesterton Fields Farm off the Fosse Way, employs two pastry chefs plus another chef Keira’s training on the job. Two delivery drivers, who help with events and farmers markets, complete the team.

Between them, they make and deliver 3,500 products each week.

Being in partnership with Trixie, 68, who’s now part-time, is an ideal arrangement. Keira said: “We’re very good friends and have always been close. When we went into business, we were clear about our roles from the start – I’m the operations and mum’s the finance.

“It crosses over at times because we’re a small business but I trust her with the money and she trusts me with the products, the customers, the staffing and that side of it.

“We do have disagreements but we’re both quite laid-back, so don’t take things personally.”

Keira, who’s married with a two-year-old son, credits the boost in business during the past year to support from Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce. Through them, she was able to tap into a business resilience and growth scheme that’s part of the Business Growth Warwickshire programme. One-to-one mentoring from business adviser Saffron Medway helped with marketing strategy and financial planning, turbo-charging orders from regular clients and one-off events.

She said: “Working with Saffron has made me think differently about the business and has helped us to develop so many new ideas to move forward in a positive way.

“I received help through the Chamber during Covid and got back in touch to see if there was any support I could access, because I wasn’t sure what to do next.

“It’s the best phone call I could have made, because the support has been invaluable and has really given me the confidence to take the business to the next level.

“Saffron encouraged me to set aside time for marketing and plan what I am doing. I’ve made sure I’ve stuck to this and we are seeing the benefits of that.

“We’ve got some really exciting plans for 2025 and can see a real opportunity for growth.”

Saffron added: “Keira is an amazing pastry chef and has developed a great team around her and everyone who sees and tastes their products comes back wanting more. She took everything on board and has stuck to it, which has led to growth already with the potential for more in the future.”

Cllr Martin Watson, portfolio holder for economy at Warwickshire County Council, said: “It is great to see the impact of the support provided to Pinwheel Patisserie.”

Cllr George Cowcher, deputy leader of Stratford District Council and portfolio holder for economic development, added: “It is great to see another successful company developing in Stratford district. “Their products are excellent, and I have sampled them at Compton Verney.”

Keira has just started a series of baking classes at cafes and other outlets that stock her cakes and pastries and is considering opening a shop to sell direct to the public.

Her first baking workshop at Esquires Coffee in Leamington has a Valentine’s Day theme and is in the evening of 13th February.

She explained: “We’ve been asked so many times to do a workshop that we’re planning to run a few this year. The idea is to come and enjoy a glass of prosecco or alternative drink and spend the evening decorating cupcakes and biscuits, with me teaching some skills.”