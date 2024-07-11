By Shane McMahon

AFTER a rollercoaster ride, England are through to the final of the European Championships where they will face Spain.

Whilst some may debate the performances of the team so far, one thing is clear - the upcoming final will be an immense occasion.

And what better way to enjoy it than by gathering with friends and family around a big screen in a pub with an electric atmosphere?

Celebrating England's semi-final win against Holland at the Ferry, Alveston. Photo: Mark Williamson

With the final only around the corner (Sunday 14th July), the Herald has put together a list of some of the best pubs in the Stratford district where you can enjoy the upcoming final.

And maybe, just maybe, when 90 minutes (or 120 or penalties) have been played, Harry Kane will be lifting the trophy (and will be forgiven for playing so deep in the previous games).

The match kicks-off at 8pm, so make sure you secure a seat with a good view of the screen at your chosen pub.

Stratford:

Rose and Crown

What they say: ‘Great pub classics, an extensive drinks menu, and room for everyone to watch the match.’

Location: 15 Sheep Street

Old Thatch Tavern

What they say: ‘One of the finest pubs serving food in Stratford, we pride ourselves on serving fresh, seasonal dishes.’

Location: Greenhill Street

Cox’s Yard

What they say: ‘Enjoy an epic atmosphere accompanied by tasty craft beers, pizzas and burgers with plenty of TVs around the bar area and outside.’

Location: Bridge Foot

Queen’s Head

What they say: ‘Surrounded by an abundance of historic buildings and stunning natural beauty.’

Location: 54 Ely Street

One Elm

What they say: ‘A proper pub with simple honest food, made from the best British ingredients. With a fully stocked bar we're the perfect spot to watch the beautiful game.’

Location: 1 Guild Street

The Windmill

What they say: ‘A vibrant pub located in the hustle and bustle of Stratford-Upon-Avon combining friendly service with an inviting atmosphere.’

Location: Church Street

Wetherspoon - The Golden Bee

What they say: ‘Enjoy the football with a selection of international drinks, many hailing from the same countries as those teams competing in the tournament.’

Location: 41-42 Sheep Street

Shipston

The Lazy Pug

What they say: Sat in the lovely Shipston-On-Stour. We are a pub, B&B, restaurant and coffee house.’

Location: Church Street

The Coach and Horses

What they say: ‘The sun is shining, the beer is cold, the atmosphere is electric!’

Location: 16 New Street

Alcester

Moat House Inn

What they say: ‘The Moat House Inn serves grills, steaks from our wood fired oven and authentic Italian pizzas. And of course, we offer all the other delicious food and drink you’ve come to expect from a lovely pub.’

Location: Birmingham Road

The Turk’s Head

What they say: ‘The Turk’s Head - great place to chill out, drink late and eat in a friendly atmosphere.’

Location: 4 High Street