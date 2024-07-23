Stratford region restaurants named among the best in AA rosette scheme

FOODIES take note, 12 restaurants in the area have been recognised for their excellent food through the 2024 AA Rosette Awards.

Top of the food chain is Stratford’s former Michelin star restaurant Salt with three rosettes, a recognition the AA says is awarded to venues with “culinary standards that demand national recognition”.

The restaurants in the area with two rosettes included the Woodsman in Stratford, No 44 Brasserie at the Arden Hotel, Stratford, and Ettington Park Hotel.

Further afield the same honour was given to the Fuzzy Duck in Armscote, The Mount by Glynn Purnell in Henley and the Bower House in Shipston.

Greg Newman and his team at the Woodsman in Stratford.

The Woodsman, located within Hotel Indigo, was awarded two rosettes for the first time.

Executive chef Greg Newman said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have been awarded 2 AA Rosettes for culinary excellence.

“Being credited with this prestigious accolade is testament to our brilliant team who work incredibly hard in producing a first-class customer experience and to achieve this coveted accolade is a great privilege.”

There was also recognition for Hotel du Vin in Stratford, which was awarded one rosette, as were the Howard Arms in Ilmington and the Red Lion Inn, Long Compton.

In the very north of the Cotswolds, there was also one rosette for Three Ways House Hotel Restaurant in Mickleton.

The top score in the AA scheme is five rosettes. However, just 17 restaurants in Britain have the maximum score and are among “very pinnacle of UK culinary excellence”.