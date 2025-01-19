THE British Motor Museum is hosting an exclusive evening with a legend in the world of car design: Ian Callum.

The man behind the designs such as the Jaguar C-X75, F-Type, F-PACE and I-PACE, the Aston Martin Vanquish and DB7, and Escort Cosworth has been in the automatic business for more than 50 years, with 20 of those spent as design director for Jaguar.

Hosting the evening on 27th January will be Paul Cowland, presenter of Salvage Hunters: Classic Cars and Motor Picker.

Ian with a Jaguar C-X75.

Stephen Laing, head of collections and interpretation at the museum, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting this exclusive event to listen to Ian Callum in his own words. For decades Ian has been one of the world’s leading automotive designers and he will be sharing his insight and tales of the industry while surrounded by some of the most iconic cars that he has been involved in creating. I have no doubt that it will be a fascinating evening, not just for petrolheads but anyone interested in the sphere of design.”

The event includes the chance to look around the museum, including up-close access to a number of vehicles from Ian’s extensive catalogue, and a buffet-style supper.

Tickets cost £50 each.