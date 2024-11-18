The beautiful Waddesdon Manor is set to be transformed into a magical festive experience inspired by the tale of Sleeping Beauty.

Book tickets to see the National Trust house adorned with charming decorations, light projections and a glittering outdoor trail, all interwoven with the classic fairytale.

Waddesdon Manor is being transformed for the Christmas season. Picture: © Waddesdon Manor / National Trust

Visitors to the Buckinghamshire country house can admire art dating back more than 100 years as four panels designed by Belarusian artist Léon Bakst will be on display.

In 1913, James and Dorothy de Rothschild commissioned the artist to paint seven panels depicting scenes from Sleeping Beauty for their London townhouse.

The panels are now found at Waddesdon Manor and, for the Christmas season, four of them will be on display.

For fans of the 1959 Disney film, paper artist Andy Singleton will pay homage to evil fire-breathing fairy Maleficent with a spectacular paper dragon in the Smoking Room.

Each room inside the house will have stunning decorations. Picture: © Waddesdon Manor / National Trust / Hugh Mothersole

Outside, the story is continued with bespoke projections by Jamie Shiels, known for his work at Buckingham Palace and the 2012 London Olympics.

Waddesdon’s illuminations will turn the grounds into a kaleidoscope of colour, light and music, including the colour-drenched woodland, light tunnel and giant Christmas bauble.

The grounds will be lit up by spectacular art installations and projections. Picture: © Waddesdon A Rothschild House and Gardens / Ben Crowther

The Christmas Fair is also back until Sunday, December 22, giving visitors a chance to explore the wooden chalets selling artisan goods and pick up delicious food and drink.

If you want to make your experience even more memorable, you can book a festive afternoon tea, stay on for late-night shopping on select Fridays and pick up world-renowned Rothschild wine in the Waddesdon gift shops.

The popular Christmas Fair will return for 2024. Picture: © Waddesdon A Rothschild House and Gardens / Hugh Mothersole

Christmas at Waddesdon is open Wednesday to Sunday (with the addition of Monday, December 30 and New Year’s Eve) until Sunday, January 5 2025.

Book tickets to the Christmas at Waddesdon experience here.

Iliffe Media may receive a commission from any ticket sales generated by this story.