Return of the Mop Fair to Stratford - dates, times and road closures 2024

THE Mop Fair will be back in Stratford on 11th-12th October.

Rides and stalls will be set up across the town centre ready to offer thrills on the Friday (3pm to 11pm) and Saturday (11am to 11pm).

The 2024 Mop will also see the return, after a one-year absence, of the carousel which will be back alongside waltzers, tea cups, pirate ships, ghost trains and more.

All the fun of the fair at Stratford Mop. Photo: Mark Williamson.

Road closures will be in place from just after midnight on Friday until 7.30am on Sunday (13th October). This includes Greenhill Street, Rother Street (from Ely Street), Wood Street, Union Street, Bridge Street, Windsor Street (from Mansell Street), Meer Street, Henley Street and High Street.

Further road closures will be in place for the Runaway Mop, which is in Stratford on Friday, 25th October (3pm to 11pm) and Saturday, 26th October (11am 11pm).

The closures will be from just after midnight on the Friday until 6.30am on Sunday, 27th October, and will include Greenhill Street, Rother Street (from entrance to NCP car park), Wood Street, Windsor Street (from Mansell Street) and Meer Street.