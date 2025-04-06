Stratford businessman is shutting the door on his double glazing firm

THE owner of a Stratford-based glazing business is closing one window – and opening another.

Ian Southam, who has more than four decades in the trade, has installed windows and doors for thousands of customers across South Warwickshire.

Before going into glazing, the former Henley High School pupil worked at Heron Motor Group on Birmingham Road, Warwickshire County garage on Waterside and was a tyre fitter at ATS Midlands in Western Road.

A career change in 1978 saw the 22-year-old starting at glass merchants Nelder & Southam in Mulberry Street, which was co-owned by his late father Stan.

He built good relationships with local builders and customers and when his father retired in 1989, became a joint partner.

Ian Southam.

In April 2002, Ian took the plunge and set up his own business, Ian Southam Glazing, fitting PVCu double glazed windows and doors. Word-of-mouth brought more business his way and, realising he needed help on bigger contracts, he brought in two experienced colleagues Michael Lane and Simon Cox.

He puts his success down to the support and strong working relationships he’s had with local suppliers such as Stratford Glass Ltd, Avonbridge Conservatories Ltd, Prior Products Ltd, Eurocell and Buildbase.

And he pointed out that keeping it local meant any issues with orders could be fixed quickly - often same day.

Being self-employed hasn’t been a nine-to-five job, as Ian booked appointments himself, carried out surveys at customer’s homes, worked out quotes, installed the windows and doors and invoiced afterwards.

He explained: “You’re on call 24/7 and never really switch off, as the phone could ring at any moment, also there are e-mails coming in all the time.”

The industry has changed hugely since he started in the late 1970s when PVC wasn’t well known and only came in two colour choices – white or mahogany.

There was no internet to help with research and information and quotes didn’t go out via email.

Most recently, Ian’s watched as bifold doors have taken over from patio doors as the most popular choice.

One of the things he’s most proud of is being “recognised for his punctuality, having a clean and tidy van, getting on well with customers and always striving to go the extra mile”.

Speaking of customers, he’s had a few brushes with celebrities over the decades.

These include Bless This House actress Diana Coupland and RSC, Harry Potter and Game of Thrones star David Bradley.

Not that long ago, Ian had a surprise when he was called out and ex-Birmingham City striker Troy Deeney opened the door.

Although he’s retiring his business, Ian will carry on working part time with Stratford Glass, so will still be able to share his experience and expertise.

“I want to remain as active as possible,” he explained.

“My wife works part-time, so when she’s at work, I’ll be too”.

Easing off a bit means Ian, 69, will have more time to spend with his three grandchildren aged 12, nine and three, who live in Bidford and he’s hoping to play a bit more golf.

He added: “I’ve enjoyed meeting and working for customers and sincerely thank them for asking me to carry out the work.”