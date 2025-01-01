Trump, traitors and tennis – there’s a lot coming up in 2025.

Challenge yourself about the year ahead with our quiz, and don’t forget to scroll to the bottom to check your answers. Good luck!

QUESTION 1: The King and Queen have something to celebrate later this year

NEWS

1. In April, King Charles and Queen Camilla will celebrate which significant wedding anniversary?

2. What is the theme of the Chinese New Year in 2025?

3. Where is the UK’s City of Culture for 2025?

4. The cost of a TV licence is scheduled to increase by £5 in April. How much will you now be paying?

5. What landmark anniversary will be celebrated on VE Day in May?

6. Later this month Donald Trump will be sworn in as US President, who will be his Vice President?

QUESTION 6: Donald Trump and his Vice-President officially take over on January 20 Picture: AP

7. Which well-known chef is set to launch his biggest venture yet at 22 Bishopsgate in London, featuring five new restaurants, including the capital’s highest eatery?

8. On which day of the week will St Valentine’s Day fall on in 2025?

9. The Royal Observatory celebrates its 350th birthday on June 22. In which London borough can you find the observatory?

10. Which Royal is expecting a second child in the spring?

QUESTION 9: The Royal Observatory turns 350 this year

SPORT

11. Once again, the Cheltenham Festival will be the highlight of the horse racing year - in which month will it take place?

12. The 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup comes to England this summer. At which London stadium will the final be played?

13. When England play their first football match of 2025 they will have a new boss. Can you name him?

QUESTION 13: The newly appointed England head coach will make his debut in 2025. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire

14. What will be missing this year when the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships return in July?

15. Which country will the British and Irish Lions play three tests against this summer?

16. In July, the Open will return to Northern Ireland. On which course will it be played?

QUESTION 16: Shane Lowry lifted the Claret Jug in 2019 - the last time The Open was played on the Emerald Isle. Picture: Richard Heathcote/R&A via Getty Images

TV & FILM

17. Cillian Murphy is set to reprise his role in which Danny Boyle sequel about a post-apocalyptic world?

18. Which world-building video game that uses blocks to create items and characters is being turned into a feature film?

19. Comedy drama The Bear is set to return for its fourth season next year on TV, but what was the original name of the restaurant featured in the show?

20. The upcoming nine-episode prequel It: Welcome to Derry is based on the 1986 novel by which acclaimed horror writer?

21. What is the name of the actress who will reprise her role as Neytiri in James Cameron’s third instalment of the Avatar series, Avatar: Fire and Ash?

QUESTION 21: This actress will appear in her third Avatar film. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

22. Which reality ‘guess who’ competition, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, will return to BBC1 for a third series on New Year’s Day?

23. Sci-fi hit Stranger Things comes to an end next year, but when was the first season originally aired on Netflix?

24. Which British soap will celebrate its 40th anniversary in February?

25. Actress Helen Mirren turns 80 in July, but how old was she when she won her first, and only, Academy Award? And what film did she win it for?

26. Captain America: Brave New World will be the first Captain America film without which major Marvel star in the title role?

QUESTION 26: Captain America Brave New World is set to be released in February

MUSIC

27. Which singer is set to play the Sunday teatime Legends slot at Glastonbury 2025?

28. Chappell Roan has been announced as a headliner at Reading and Leeds Festival, but what was the name of her first UK Top 10 single released in 2024?

29. Lady Gaga has confirmed her seventh studio album, LG7, will be released in February, but can you remember the name of the popstar’s debut album?

30. Which Hollywood actor will headline BTS Hyde Park in July with a musical-inspired concert featuring songs from the Greatest Showman and Les Mis?

31. Coldplay are set to break records with an unprecedented number of dates at Wembley Stadium next summer, but how many nights will they play at the legendary London venue?

QUESTION 28: Pop singer Chappell Roan. Picture: Supplied by Zeitgeist

ANSWERS

NEWS: 1 20th anniversary; 2 Year of the Snake; 3 Bradford; 4 £174.50; 5 The 80th anniversary; 6 JD Vance; 7 Gordon Ramsay; 8 Friday; 9 Greenwich; 10 Princess Beatrice.

SPORT: 11 March; 12 Twickenham; 13 Thomas Tuchel; 14 Line judges - they are being replaced by electronic line calling technology; 15 Australia; 16 Port Rush.

FILM AND TV: 17 28 Years Later; 18 Minecraft; 19 The Original Beef of Chicagoland; 20 Stephen King; 21 Zoe Saldaña; 22 The Traitors; 23 July 2016; 24 EastEnders; 25 Sixty-one years old for her leading role in The Queen; 26 Chris Evans.

MUSIC: 27 Rod Stewart; 28 Good Luck, Babe; 29 The Fame; 30 Hugh Jackman; 31 Ten nights