If you’re thinking about booking a trip to Europe this year, you can bag some money-saving deals to help you make the most of your getaway.

Whether it’s hopping on the ferry so you can explore in your car or finding the perfect holiday park where the kids can have fun, there are some brilliant European breaks waiting for you.

Book your dream trip to European destinations such as medieval Bruges. Picture: iStock

You can cut some of your costs by travelling by ferry.

It’s often cheaper than flights, and you can bring your car aboard so you have the freedom to travel further when you arrive on dry land.

DFDS offers modern ferry trips with beautiful views of the Channel and has routes from Dover to either Calais or Dunkirk.

It takes less than two hours to reach Calais and, with 30 daily crossings and no baggage restrictions, it gives you plenty of scope to tailor your trip to your needs.

Travelling by ferry is often a cheaper option and allows you to bring your car, and pets, along with you. Picture: iStock

Irish Ferries also offer a route from Dover to Calais with a choice of restaurants, a shopping area, children’s play area, pet deck and much much more – there’s even an Irish pub on board!

If you want to head a little further into Europe, you can book a two-hour crossing to Dunkirk and explore Ghent, Antwerp, Brussels, Amsterdam and the German city of Cologne, all just a few hours away by car.

You could even cut some time off your travels once you arrive in France by departing from Newhaven, in East Sussex, to Dieppe in Normandy. It’s a great base from which to visit Paris or beautiful coastal destinations such as swanky Deauville.

The picturesque yacht marina at upmarket Deauville on the French coast. Picture: iStock

If you want to stay over somewhere before you travel, you can book a night in a Radisson Hotel. With more than 1,100 locations, stylish rooms and free wifi, Radisson Hotels offer a great pitstop on your journey.

There are also Radisson Hotels in France if you need a comfy bed before heading further afield – including a Radisson Blu Hotel just 10 minutes from Disneyland Paris.

Take in the iconic sights of some of Europe’s most popular destinations. Picture: iStock

The idyllic French town of Etretat is 90 minutes by car from Dieppe and three hours from Calais

When you’re ready to continue on your travels, you can look forward to a stay at one of EuroParcs’ family-friendly holiday parks in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Austria and Luxembourg.

These affordable parks are in a range of locations, from the snowy Austrian Alps to the vast, stunning beaches of the Dutch coast, and offer all types of accommodation including chalets, cottages, campsites, glamping, lake houses, lodges and treehouses.

There are outdoor activities like boating, cycling and surfing, kids’ clubs and playgrounds, indoor and outdoor swimming pools and wellness centres for the adults. Some EuroParcs parks are also conveniently located near other destinations, such as Amsterdam and Domburg, so you can see even more of the country.

