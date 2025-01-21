Millions of people around the world are currently abstaining from alcohol as part of Dry January.

If you are taking part in the challenge and considering taking the rest of the year off, or simply considering sobriety, Priory consultant psychiatrist Dr John Abraham has shared the benefits of alcohol abstinence. The expert has broken down exactly how giving up alcohol can benefit your health over the course of a year.

Alcohol is a known cause of many health problems, including various cancers and liver disease in particular

ONE WEEK – better sleep and hydration: A week after giving up alcohol, you may find that you feel more rested and hydrated.

“Most drinkers will have experience of going a week without alcohol, so you may be familiar with some of the early benefits, such as improved sleep, productivity, decision-making, and healthier eating patterns,” Dr Abraham explains.

“Alcohol disrupts sleep by reducing REM cycles, leading to poorer quality rest. Better sleep enhances productivity, learning and problem-solving.”

Alcohol can also cause dehydration, leading to symptoms such as headaches, fatigue and nausea.

Eliminating alcohol for even a month can improve sleep, reduce anxiety and help lower your blood pressure

TWO WEEKS – improved gut health: Abstaining from alcohol helps create a balanced and healthier digestive environment.

“Alcohol irritates the stomach lining and increases acid production, causing heartburn and acid reflux,” he warns.

“After two weeks without alcohol, these symptoms reduce significantly as your stomach lining heals and acid levels normalise.”

One of the most obvious advantages of giving up alcohol is the amount of money that can be saved

ONE MONTH – better skin, weight loss and improved liver function: “On the outside, you’ll have visibly better-looking skin, as more water is absorbed into our skin cells, we have increased cell turnover and premature ageing of the skin is prevented,” the consultant psychiatrist states.

“On the inside, you’ll now have fully-recovered liver function, as long as there was no permanent damage from prior harmful drinking habits.”

Alcohol is a depressant and disrupts mood regulation in the brain

SIX MONTHS – improved heart health: After six months of sobriety, your cardiovascular health should have significantly improved, with lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels and a reduced risk of heart disease.

“Alcohol can cause hypertension by affecting the nervous system and increasing stress levels,” the expert says.

“By lowering your blood pressure you have reduced the strain on your heart and arteries, decreasing your risk of heart attacks and strokes.”

ONE YEAR – reduced risk of cancer and better mental health: “You may notice a marked improvement in your mental health, with a greater sense of well-being, reduced levels of stress and anxiety,” Dr Abraham continues.

“Alcohol can disrupt the balance of neurotransmitters in the brain, leading to mood swings and increased anxiety. Without alcohol, your brain chemistry stabilises, promoting emotional stability and resilience.”

Explaining the link between alcohol and cancer, he continues, “When your body breaks down alcohol, it converts it into acetaldehyde, a toxic chemical that can damage DNA and proteins. This damage can lead to mutations and the development of cancerous cells.”

As such, your risk of developing various cancers, including liver, mouth, and breast cancer, decreases significantly after a year of sobriety.