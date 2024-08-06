Celebrating 80th birthday with open day to help Warwickshire animal charity

EVERYONE is invited to a party with a difference later this month when a Warwickshire animal lover celebrates her 80th birthday.

Carole Webb, who owns and manages Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary at Wolverton will be opening her gates on 11th August for a day of celebration amongst the furry friends whose lives she and her volunteers have saved.

Carole, a former veterinary nurse, rescued her first farm animal in 1988 when she took in a sickly lamb she named Larry.

The sanctuary was founded 32 years ago by Carole Webb. Photo: Mark Williamson W6/2/21/1325.

More followed and eventually she had to move from her home in Hertfordshire and buy the 59-acre site in Wolverton which is now home to about 400 animals, including about 350 sheep, pigs, rabbits and chickens, many with disabilities including arthritis.

Carole said: “I consider myself lucky as I have been able to live most of my life doing what I want – rescuing animals and giving them a loving life.

“Heartbreak has come along the way, but my passion to rescue outweighs the many heartbreaks I have had.

“My animals are my life and my goal is to make their lives happy and carefree, free from fear and pain.”

Running the sanctuary costs more than £100,000 a year and to keep costs to a minimum Carole lives in a mobile home on the land.

She says that the animals have proved as much a comfort to her as she has to them over the years, especially during the time when her 32-year-old daughter died in her arms after suffering a heart attack

Tickets for the open day cost £5, £3.50 for those under 12, and can be bought online at www.farmanimalrescuesanctuary.co.uk or on the day at the gate.

The sanctuary will be open from 10am until 5pm during which visitors can take a tour and meet the animals as well as watch displays and take part in sheep yoga.

There will be a selection of vegan foods available.