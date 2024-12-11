Become a part of history at tile fundraising at Coughton Court this weekend

SUPPORTERS of Coughton Court will next week have the opportunity to become part of the building’s fabric by personalising a recycled roof tile.

The National Trust’s fund-raising drive, which takes place on 13th-14th December, is part of its £3.3m conservation project. For £20, people can personalise a tile, which will be installed on Coughton’s historic building.

There will also be a chance to enjoy a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie in the stable yard while you decorate a tile with a picture, write a message to a loved one or commemorate a special date or event.

The roof project, which is due to come to an end in June 2025, will rectify years of deterioration and prevent water getting into the building and damaging the historic collection. Key sections of the roof have been restored, and essential repairs have taken place across the fabric of the property.

This is the biggest conservation investment by the National Trust at Coughton Court to date, with the project being funded by the charity’s members, supporters and donors, with grant funding donated by The Wolfson Foundation.

Visitors can book, through the website, a 20-minute time slot, running throughout the day from 11am–3pm on the Friday and 4pm-8pm on the Saturday 14 December.

Booking is essential and the rest of the property will be closed. Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/warwickshire/coughton-court.