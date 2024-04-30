Your guide to voting in Warwickshire’s police and crime commissioner elections 2024

By Andy Mitchell

Local Democracy Reporter

VOTERS head to the polls on Thursday (2nd May) to decide who will be Warwickshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for the next four years.

Candidates from the UK’s three big parties are standing with the Conservative Philip Seccombe hoping to continue his eight-year stint in the role.

He is up against two well-established local political figures with Sarah Feeney, the deputy leader of the Labour group on Warwickshire County Council, and Liberal Democrat Richard Dickson, who represents Kenilworth St John’s on Warwick District Council, his opponents.

What is a PCC?

Commissioners are elected to oversee the work of the police on behalf of the public, appointing the chief constable for their area and setting policing budgets.

They come up with an overarching plan featuring key priorities for the area and hold the police to account, although they do not interfere directly with individual operational matters – that is the responsibility of the chief constable who then has to answer to the PCC.

How the voting works (it’s changed)

In a change from previous PCC elections, candidates simply have to gather the most votes to win this time.

Previously, ballots were contested under the supplementary voting system where voters could, if they chose to, indicate preference for a second-choice candidate.

Under that system, if the winner did not get 50 per cent or more of the votes then any second-choice votes from those who voted for candidates outside the top two would be added to their tallies.

A perceived benefit of the supplementary voting system is that candidates may put together policies to appeal to a broader range of electors, particularly if the election is likely to be closely contested.

The second-choice votes were not needed in 2021 – a ballot postponed in 2020 due to Covid – with Mr Seccombe achieving slightly more than 52 per cent of the 165,000 votes cast, but it did come into play when he first stood in 2016.

He topped the poll with 31 per cent of the vote that year, more than 6,000 votes ahead of Labour’s Julie Jackson, and added a further 2,000 to his lead when the second-choice votes were counted.

What have Warwickshire’s candidates had to say?

Conservatives

Philip Seccombe.

Mr Seccombe said he had “fulfilled my promises to the electorate” over the past eight years, highlighting a rise in police officer numbers to 1,120 from a low of 800, a “much improved” 101 and 999 service, the funding of neighbourhood watch and vehicle speed reduction schemes and work with partners such as Victim Support, Refuge, Barnardos and Safeline.

“Looking forward to the next four years, I intend to reduce crime, anti-social behaviour and re-offending across Warwickshire with more officers, working with our criminal justice partners, and listening and responding to our residents,” he added.

“I promise to keep working to make the county one of the safest areas to live, work, and visit, and to keep Warwickshire as an independent force.”

Labour

Sarah Feeney.

Ms Feeney highlighted four priorities – safer streets and communities, taking action to tackle violence against women and girls, restoring trust in policing and creating local plans dedicated to tackling crime in areas.

“If a situation matters to you then it matters to me,” she said.

“I am committed to resolving the issues that are affecting individuals and communities across our county. I will be an open and available commissioner – listening to your problems and finding practical solutions.

“I have the right skills and empathy to succeed in this role. I will also hold the chief constable to account for policing decisions that affect communities, as the police must be both accountable and answerable for their actions.

“To do that, regular and open communication with residents and groups are key. I will commit to meetings in all areas of the county where you can meet with me to discuss your views.

“I will also strengthen support for victims of crime, ensuring that they can feel reassured that they know what is happening in their case.”

Liberal Democrats

Richard Dickson.

Mr Dickson’s campaign revolves around three key pillars – accountability, community and transparency – and insisted: “It is time for change.”

He is advocating residents knowing more about how police make the public feel safe, greater engagement with public sector agencies and voluntary and community groups to improve community safety, plus transparency over how the PCC and Warwickshire Police spend taxpayers’ money.

“This election is about who will bring fresh impetus to the commissioner’s role, providing a fair deal for residents,” he said.

“It’s time for the Liberal Democrats to take responsibility for the safety of our communities.

“I’m offering experience serving residents as a local councillor and in the local voluntary and community sector.”