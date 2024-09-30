Year-round opening announced for Anne Hathaway’s Cottage

ANNE Hathaway's Cottage is to become a year-round tourist attraction, the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust (SBT) has announced.

The cottage in Shottery will no longer close during the winter months and, along with the recently opened cafe, will be available to visit throughout the year.

Rachael North, director of museum and public programmes for SBT, said: “With the incredible feedback from audiences and industry colleagues, we feel we are in the best position to explore a year-round opening of Anne Hathaway’s Cottage.

“It also comes at an important time for us, as we come to the end of the first year of our multi-year project, ‘The Women Who Made Shakespeare’ we can continue to celebrate the legacy and impact of Anne on the Shakespeare story with more people.”

The trial will see the cottage remain open for the rest of 2024 and throughout 2025, and will allow SBT to introduce some special Christmas activities.

Anne Hathaway's Cottage, Shottery, will be open all year round. Photo: SBT

Garden Café at Anne Hathaway’s Cottage, which will also remain open until Christmas, will host wreath making and letterpress card workshops in November and December.

Anne Hathaway’s Cottage was once home to William Shakespeare’s wife and may have been a place where they met up during their courtship.

Rachael added: “We’re excited to welcome visitors as the seasons change at Anne Hathaway’s Cottage. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the beautiful gardens and orchards as well as the intimate rooms and spaces inside the cottage. We’ve got some exciting plans coming together for Christmas and beyond, and I know the team can’t wait to share them.”