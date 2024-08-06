THE Willow Tree Nursery School, Bidford, has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

In a glowing report, inspectors described the nursery as remarkable and added: “Children are greeted with smiles and enthusiasm by the staff with whom they have developed warm, trusting relationships.”

Willow Tree Nursery School children and staff including owner Sally Jackson, centre, pictured celebrating the award of their outstanding Ofsted report. Photo: Mark Williamson

Ofsted also highlighted the nursery’s use of its outside area for play and learning, saying it was “expertly planned and skilfully resourced” and allowed children to “develop important physical skills”.