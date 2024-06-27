IT was time to raise a glass at the 16th Stratford Beer and Cider Festival which was held at Stratford Racecourse last weekend.

It was thirsty work sampling all the drinks on offer as there were 58 beers and 26 ciders to tempt punters over the two days.

The cider bar at the Stratford Beer and Cider Festival was manned by Rhys Williams, cider bar manager, John Evans, John Bloomfield and Gary Foley. Photo: Mark Williamson

Festival organiser Jason Norledge said: “There was a really good selection of beers which were very popular and 15 per cent sold out, as did many of the ciders.