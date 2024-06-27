Generous donations at Stratford Beer Festival raise £1,500 for Shakespeare Hospice
IT was time to raise a glass at the 16th Stratford Beer and Cider Festival which was held at Stratford Racecourse last weekend.
It was thirsty work sampling all the drinks on offer as there were 58 beers and 26 ciders to tempt punters over the two days.
Festival organiser Jason Norledge said: “There was a really good selection of beers which were very popular and 15 per cent sold out, as did many of the ciders.