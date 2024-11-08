Warwickshire’s top fire officer leaving to join West Midlands Fire Service

WARWICKSHIRE’S chief fire officer is leaving the county to take up the top job at the neighbouring West Midlands Fire Service.

It was announced today (Friday) that Ben Brook had been selected as the new leader of the West Midlands service and will take up the role within the next six months.

Warwickshire Fire Authority said Ben has been a dedicated and respected leader, guiding the service with integrity and authenticity. And it added that “under his leadership WFRS has navigated significant milestones, including a series of HMICFRS inspections and our ambitious Resourcing to Risk change programme.”

Ben Brook, Warwickshire’s departing chief fire officer.

Warwickshire County Council’s chief executive officer Monica Fogarty said: “We are truly grateful for Ben's outstanding leadership and the positive impact he’s made on WFRS in his time here.

“While we are extremely sorry to see him go, we’re also incredibly proud of his achievements and confident he will bring the same dedication and excellence to WMFS. It’s a comfort knowing he isn’t moving too far away and will remain part of the wider Midlands fire and rescue family.”

Ben has led the Warwickshire service since September 2021 following the retirement of Kieran Amos. He joined Warwickshire from the West Midlands.

The process will soon begin to find Ben’s replacement.