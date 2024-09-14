Warwickshire’s new trendy postcode and why CV36 is proving popular

MOVE over Chipping Norton, the new uber-trendy place to live is Shipston and surrounding villages.

According to the Financial Times (FT), the coveted CV36 postcode is a true diamond in the rough.

In an article published last week, the respected newspaper says ultra-premium postcodes OX7 and GL56 are the still the star attraction for style-conscious house hunters.

But those who can’t afford these locations are flocking instead to what the FT describes as ‘the unfashionable’ bit of the Cotswolds which is ‘unpolished and overlooked’.

Estate agent Savills claims CV36 has become “incredibly sought-after over the past few years”, pushing up prices 40 per cent higher than for Warwickshire as a whole.

The golden circle includes Halford, Whatcote, Ilmington, Tredington, Blackwell, Darlingscott, Shipston, Cherington, Sutton-under-Brailes, Stourton, Todenham, Whichford, Ascott, Great Wolford, and Long Compton.

John Rutter who runs fourth-generation country clothing independent EH Spencer in Shipston isn’t surprised to hear the CV36 bracket is the new go-to for discerning buyers.

“There are some very nice villages and busy, traditional towns like Shipston around here, so I can see where the FT’s coming from,” he said.

Highlighting Whatcote and Cherington as “nice, quiet villages with good pubs” he believes one of the most attractive elements of the CV36 area is its close-knit community.

“It’s an old-style community, so when you walk down the street, people say ‘hello’. And there are independent businesses who’ll pass the time of day with you and offer advice on what to buy, because we all rely on repeat business and know the names of our customers,” he added.

Great Wolford resident Sarah Constable said: “Just like its neighbouring villages, Great Wolford is surrounded by farms and wonderful countryside and has many pretty Cotswold stone houses and cottages.

“It is a terrific area for dog walking and riding. My daughter started learning to ride locally at three years old – and 23 years later horses are a big part of her life.

“Great Wolford has a great community and is a gem of a village – I feel very fortunate to live here.”

Lucy Mercer, office manager at Thomas Fox garden landscaping in Whatcote, said: “We’re on the very edge of CV36 on a farm in the middle of nowhere but we love it here. We’ve definitely seen a lot more money come into the CV36 area villages like Ilmington, Whichford and Cherington and more people who have homes in London as well – we look after their gardens while they’re not here.”

Jack McEntee who recently took on the lease for the newly refurbished Cherington Arms which re-opened in May, points out it’s just 20 minutes drive from hotspots such as Daylesford in Kingham and half an hour from Soho Farmhouse.

“Cherington is a beautiful village and there’s definitely money around here,” he said.

John, who also runs two other pubs nearby – the Yew Tree in Avon Dassett and the Peacock in Oxhill – says he’s surprised by the number of young families in their 30s living in Cherington – a contrast with the average age of his other two pubs which is nearer 50.

He added: “There’s a far bigger number of young professionals here. Commuting’s easy as it’s just 25 minutes’ drive to Banbury then 50 minutes to London.”

Sally Coombs, associate partner at the Shipston branch of estate agents Peter Clarke, said: “Shipston’s always coming up in The Times as one of the top 20 places to live and it’s really nice.

“I love the area and the people and the transport links to anywhere, including London, are so good but the most sought-after place is Ilmington, because it has a village shop and two nice pubs.

“Houses in villages in CV36 cost more money, especially if they’re Cotswold stone, and prices are increasing.

“We get a lot of people who want to be in the Cotswolds but can’t afford it.”

As someone who’s been an estate agent in Shipston for 17 years, does she agree with the FT that house prices in the CV36 postcode sell for 40 per cent above the average for Warwickshire overall?

“People would pay anything to live in this area during lockdown but not that much more – I wish,” she laughed.

Great Wolford resident Geoff Shuttleworth, who’s retired, said there are two houses near his home on the market – one for £550,000 and the other for £500,000 but neither has sold and the £550,000 price has dropped to £525,000.

He added: “Certain properties are going but it’s not across the board.

“We’ve had a considerable amount of newcomers to the village – three people have moved in during the past month.”