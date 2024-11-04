Warwickshire Police hunt man over allegations of false imprisonment and assault

WARWICKSHIRE Police are trying to trace a 34-year-old man in relation to an incident of false imprisonment and assault.

Luke Egginton, of Redditch, who has links to Stratford, Solihull and Birmingham, is wanted for questioning.

He is described as 6ft 3in tall and has a slim build.

Luke Egginton. Photo: Warwickshire Police

Officers added that anyone who sees Egginton should not approach him and instead call 999.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

The investigating officer is Det Con Langstone.