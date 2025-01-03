A 20-YEAR-OLD man from Bristol has been arrested following a reported rape in Leamington on Christmas Day.

Warwickshire Police said the man was arrested yesterday night (Thursday, 2nd January) and was still in custody this afternoon (Friday)..

A police statement said: “Our investigation is ongoing and we are asking anyone who assisted a white female in a white coat in Leamington town centre between 1am and 3.30am to get in touch.

“We’re also asking for anyone with any dashcam or CCTV images from the area of the Parade, Clarendon Avenue, Beauchamp Road, Beauchamp Avenue, or Kenilworth Road from between midnight and 4am on 25th December to talk to us.”

Det Sgt Nicola Norris added: “The community has been left appalled and worried by this incident and I hope this update goes some way to reassuring everyone that this is an absolute priority for us.

“We will not have people feeling unsafe in our town, and residents will have hopefully noticed a heavier police presence in the town centre at night.

“Officers are out on patrol to make sure people are safe, please go and chat with them if you’ve got any concerns.”

Members of the public with information can contact police, citing incident 208 of 25th December, by calling 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.