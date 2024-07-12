Warwickshire Police appeal for Egyptian cash information after village home burglary

EGYPTIAN money, jewellery and a bank card were stolen from a house in Lapworth after it was targeted by burglars during an afternoon raid.

Warwickshire Police have appealed for information following the burglar on 15th June with the aim of trying to trace the cash.

Det Ins Pete Sherwood said: “We’ve carried out a number of enquiries to try to identify the offenders but have been unsuccessful.

“We’re really keen to hear from anyone who works in a bank, building society, travel agent or currency exchange who recalls being asked to exchange Egyptian currency recently.”

If you can help, contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 179 of 15th June. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.