Warwickshire home of the week - detached property in Snitterfield

LOCATED in a quiet backwater setting in the heart of Snitterfield, this detached home has been thoughtfully extended and updated to create a spacious, airy and versatile layout that would suit a wide demographic of buyer.

No. 2 Bell Brook sits in leafy surroundings that provide an increased feeling of privacy. Combined with a generous plot, the four-bedroom house requires internal viewing to be fully appreciated.

2 Bell Brook, Snitterfield. (62613025)

In brief, the accommodation comprises: entrance hall with stairs rising to the upper floor, cloaks and WC and panelled door off

There are three generous reception rooms, providing increased flexibility for various uses, but presently utilised as a formal lounge, family room (open to conservatory) and useful home office/hobbies room.

This is accompanied by a large L-shaped dining kitchen, which is fitted with a comprehensive range of storage, wooden worktops and integrated Bosch appliances. There is also a useful utility room providing additional storage and plumbing for washing machine, tumble dryer and additional fridge-freezer.

To the first floor, there is a central landing with storage cupboard and window to front, which provides access to each of the four double bedrooms and a modern, well-equipped shower room with Pure remote‐controlled shower.

The master and guest bedrooms have equally well-appointed en suite bath and shower rooms, fitted with modern white suites, Pure remote‐controlled showers, tiling and c flooring.

Outside, there is a pleasant enclosed garden to the rear, landscaped to provide a generous, paved seating area abutting a raised lawn, which extends to the boundary where there are various mature shrubs and trees that provide a high level of privacy.

Gated access to the side leads to the front of the property, where a generous triple width tandem driveway provides parking for several vehicles and access to a double garage.

No.2 Bell Brook is on the market with Vaughan Reynolds at £895.000. Call 01789 292659 or email info@vaughanreynolds.co.uk for further information and to arrange a viewing.