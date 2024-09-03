Warwickshire firefighters tackle car fire in Bidford

FIREFIGHTERS were praised for their speed in tackling a car fire in Bidford at the weekend.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Grafton Lane on Sunday (1st September) evening at about 9pm.

A spokesperson said: “Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to reports of a vehicle on fire on Grafton Lane, Bidford.

Photo: Stock

“Appliances from Bidford and Alcester fire stations attended. Crews found the vehicle completely destroyed by the fire, which they tackled using hose reel jets, breathing apparatus and small gear.

“They were on scene for around 50 minutes.”

A source told the Herald the crews were on the scene quickly and prevented the fire from spreading.