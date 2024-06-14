Warwickshire family travelled 180 miles home from Wales with live WWII shell

WHEN a Studley teenager brought home a holiday souvenir from his trip to Wales he did not realise quite what he had dug up.

Liam Cooper, 13, who is a keen collector of military memorabilia, had been metal detecting in Tenby with his family when he found an unexploded military shell and a number of bullets.

He was pretty pleased with his finds and the family kept them in the caravan with them for the weekend before driving the three-and-a-half hour, 180-mile trip home to Studley where he put it in his bedroom.