STRIKES due to go ahead on Tuesday and Wednesday this week at Bridgetown School were called off at the 11th hour – but three further days of action remain a possibility.

Union members voted to call off this week’s planned action after what they describe as “concessions” from employer Warwickshire County Council, the local education authority.

As reported in the Herald last week, half the staff – mainly teachers and teaching assistants – who belong to the National Education Union picketed the school last Thursday (3rd April) over how Bridgetown is being managed.

The timeline of the current issues coincides with Mark Szortowski, a teacher of 18 years with six years’ experience as a head, taking over leadership of the school in January 2024.

Striking teachers and staff plus their supporters outside Bridgetown School gates last Thursday.

Staff began to raise concerns about effective management early last year. And incidents of teachers crying in toilets, as low morale became more widespread, were reported to the Herald.

Six strike days had been agreed upon. Besides last Thursday and the halted strike days this week, three further dates remain on the table should agreements not be reached: 29th and 30th April and 1st May.

Outlining what the staff are seeking, Warwickshire NEU branch secretary Paul Gillett told the Herald: “It is about a change in management direction and the instructions to our staff day to day. What we’re looking for is changing the whole management structure really and making sure that everyone within that structure is supported to run the school properly. We also called for an independent audit of the school.”

The union released an update yesterday (Wednesday) saying members had voted to suspend this week’s industrial action following “concessions from the employer”.

The statement went on to say: “Strike action last Thursday was successful in raising members concerns about unreasonable management practices, with over 30 staff and supporters on the picket line.

“Members appreciated positive comments from parents and the local community who visited those on strike. Strike action last week went ahead after members’ demands were not met in negotiations.

“The formal ballot had closed in February half-term, with 89 per cent of members taking part and 81 per cent voting for strike action.”

Paul Gillett, Warwickshire NEU Branch Secretary

Union staff at the school said: “The strike action last week was devastating for all our members, but we felt we had no choice. We regret the disruption that this caused the children, parents and families that we love. We are glad that Warwickshire County Council has now moved positively in negotiations, allowing us to suspend action.”

Mr Gillett added: “Our members did not take this action lightly as they want to be in the classroom. We’ve had great support from the local community who shared our concerns around the school, and hope that following recent agreements, things will now improve.”

Megan Clarke, NEU regional development officer, added: “We took this action as we were concerned for the health, safety and welfare of our members in the workplace. We hope that with these new concessions, staff morale will improve. Our dispute remains live to ensure these agreements are met.”

Johnny Kyriacou, director of education at the county council, said: "The school leadership and local authority are working with NEU members to find a swift resolution and ensure a positive way forward, for the benefit of the school community and the young people they serve."

