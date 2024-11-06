Wartime concert at Stratford Town Hall recalls classic tunes of yesteryear

DAME Vera Lynn, Gracie Fields and George Formby are just some of wartime entertainers whose songs will feature in a Remembrance concert at Stratford Town Hall tomorrow (Friday).

The concert, which is supporting the Poppy Appeal, will be performed by Lili Redman, who dresses in vintage costume.

Lili Redman.

She said: “I think it’s very important we continue to recognise these tunes because there are so many amazing songs from that era. The songs are actually a link to a very crucial time in our history and many of them capture the spirit when Britain was ravaged during the Blitz and when we as a nation found our greatest strength and wouldn’t be beaten.

“Some of the songs are sad, some have lots of humour and some are even quite risque if you listen to the lyrics.”

She added: “To be able to sing in Stratford is a great honour because it is such an historic place. I’m a huge Shakespeare fan especially his sonnets and I am privileged to be singing live in the town hall.”

Lili will be accompanied by pianist Tom Millar. The concert starts at 7.30pm and has been organised by Sam Jenkins from Magic Alley. For tickets, visit stratfordremembers.co.uk.







