Warning after carol singers steal from homes in Stratford and Warwick

A THIEF has been using carol singing to district homeowners in Stratford and Warwick.

Warwickshire Police have warned residents to be cautious after two reports of people posing as carol singers stealing items from homes.

The first happened at 4.20pm on Thursday (19th December) when a woman and two children entered a property on Crane Close, Stratford, while carrying a red money tin. The resident’s airpods and charger were stolen.

Warwickshire Police appeal

At around 6pm on Friday (20th December), a woman with two children knocked on a door at St Michael’s Road, Warwick. The children asked for food and the resident invited them in while she got snacks. When the group left, the victim noticed that money had been stolen from her purse.

The suspect was described as a woman with a mixed ethnic background, around 5ft 2in tall, with two girls believed to be around eight to 10 years old.

Det Sgt Thomas Quinlan said: “Distraction burglars often target elderly or vulnerable people, tricking their way into homes. Unfortunately even at Christmas time, it appears these individuals are preying on the goodwill of residents.

“Nobody should become a victim of crime in their own home - our advice is to say no to cold-callers and to report any suspicious activity immediately.”

Anyone who witnessed, or has doorbell footage of, the incidents, is asked to contact police on 101. The incident numbers are 163 and 309 of 20th December.