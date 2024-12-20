Ever think you could do with a bit more sleep in the morning?

Spare a thought for Hannah. She's a 45-year-old projection of a future Briton, exhibiting the devastating effects of chronic sleep loss: sagging skin, thinning hair, swollen legs, red, baggy eyes, and persistent back pain.

Hannah represents a 45-year-old in 2050, which means she is currently a 20-year-old who is starting on her damaging journey of sleep deprivation

Her weakened immune system leaves her prone to illnesses like the flu, while thinning muscles in her arms and legs signal a broader deterioration.

Modern lifestyles, dominated by late-night smartphone use and unrelenting schedules, have driven average sleep durations to alarming lows.

Research forming the basis of Hannah's design stems from 19 academic studies on sleep loss, revealing its profound impact on overall health.

Sleep expert Dr Sophie Bostock, who has a PhD in Health Psychology at University College London worked alongside Bensons for Beds to create the digital image.

She said: “Hannah is a stark reminder of how sleep shapes our physical and mental well-being, with disrupted routines wreaking havoc on circadian rhythms.”

Prolonged sleep deficiency has been linked to serious health risks, including heart disease, obesity, and Type 2 diabetes. For Hannah, the hormonal imbalance caused by sleep deprivation has amplified weight gain and disrupted appetite control.

Sleep-starved brains produce less leptin, the hormone signalling fullness, and more ghrelin, which triggers hunger—leading to overeating and nighttime snacking.

The toll extends beyond physical health. Sleep is critical for memory consolidation, a process by which the brain strengthens neural connections during rest. Without enough sleep, Hannah’s hippocampus—key to forming memories—functions poorly, affecting both her short- and long-term recall.

Hannah suffers from chronic back pain, thinning hair, sagging skin, swollen legs, baggy eyes and muscle atrophy (thinning of muscle mass) in the arms and legs

Collagen production, crucial for skin elasticity and youthfulness, occurs during sleep. Sleep loss stunts this process, accelerating ageing and causing wrinkles, dark circles, and red, swollen eyelids. Elevated cortisol levels, the stress hormone linked to sleep deprivation, further erode skin health while increasing risks of heart disease—a condition evident in Hannah’s swollen ankles and reduced life expectancy.

Lisa Richards, marketing director at Bensons comments: “Hannah is a worst-case scenario prediction of what could happen to somebody if they do everything badly in terms of poor sleep routine and poor mattress support.

“Of course, she doesn’t represent all Brits, but the reason we wanted to create this model was to make people think more carefully about their overall sleep experience. Using this visual makes it easier for people to identify with the issue and the key signs.”