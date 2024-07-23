HEART of England Mencap is launching a new Community Activities Project called Move with Me on Stratford’s Recreation Ground during an open day this Thursday 25th July.

The project is a collaboration between Heart of England Mencap and Everyone Active and will include several activities for people to experience and enjoy including cycling, hockey and rounders during the course of the project.

Kate Buttrick, health and wellbeing programme manager at Heart of England Mencap said: “The main focus of this new project is to work closely with likeminded community organisations to provide more inclusive and accessible activities to all in our community, especially those with a learning and/or physical disability. We’d encourage people to come along, try some activities and make the most of the day with a picnic.”

Move with Me is from 11am to 2pm this Thursday by the Park Run pavilion.